Full Year 2023 Baby Bunting Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023

Darin Hoekman - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to our investor presentation and review of the FY '23 financial year. My name is Darin Hoekman, acting Chief Executive Officer of Baby Bunting.



This year has had some particularly challenging elements to it. We've seen cost of doing business pressures on the rise, consumer behavior normalizing to pre-COVID patterns, and we have seen consumers increasingly impacted by the rising inflation and increases in mortgage rates.



We have responded to these challenges through the year, making adjustments in the face of some gross margin challenges in the first half and then sales volatility in the second.



