Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd - Special Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter J. Ravenscroft - Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thanks, Adrian. Welcome to the next of our regular webinar sessions. I realize it's about 6 months since we actually had one of these, and we've been doing a lot in that period. And I'm hoping today to be able to introduce you to changes we've made to our strategy, enhancements, directions we're heading in and also update you on the work we've been doing on some of the projects we've been building up in previous webinar presentations.



