Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Russell Quinn;Citadel-MAGNUS;Associate Director -



Good morning. Good morning, one and all. We will commence the Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited webinar in just a moment.



First and foremost, thank you for your attendance. In a moment, I'll hand over to Burgundy Diamond Mines Managing Director and CEO, Peter Ravenscroft, to take you through the latest investor presentation for the company.



A little bit of housekeeping at the start. (Operator Instructions) We will answer questions at the end of the presentation from Peter. (Operator Instructions)



Again, welcome to the investor webinar for Burgundy Diamond Mines in October 2022, wherever you are in the world. Again, please answer your -- submit your questions via the Q&A chat function in your toolbar. It's now my pleasure to welcome Burgundy Diamond Mines, Managing Director and CEO, Peter Ravenscroft.



Peter J. Ravenscroft - Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Russell, and good morning to everybody or