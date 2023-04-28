Q3 2023 Bikeexchange Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Dominic John O'Hanlon - BikeExchange Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for coming along to the Q3 FY '23 quarterly update for BikeExchange.



We're going to basically be going through our quarterly presentation as we've done other quarters. And then this time, we've got something special in mind for you, which is to take you through a tech update in terms of the front-end platform that we've been working on. And we've got a number of people that are joining us for that, so I'm thankful to them for joining with us today.



Our agenda is to take you through a very brief overview of the business, have our CEO, Ryan, talk you through our Q3 performance. I'll give you an update in terms of our outlook and our pathway forward. And then following that, we'll be doing the tech presentation. I'll allow some time for questions and answers between them so that you can raise any questions that you might have.



My name is Dominic O'Hanlon. I'm Chairman of BikeExchange. I was appointed as Chairman very recently last week, in