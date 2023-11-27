Bikeexchange Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 27, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Dominic O'Hanlon BikeExchange Limited-Independent Non-executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, on Dominic O' Hanlon, Chair of the Board and I welcome you to the 2023 AGM for BikeExchange Limited, which is being held today as a virtual meeting. It's now 10:00 A.M. and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. I confirm that the meeting has been properly constituted.



In opening the 2023 AGM, I would like to introduce the Board and management team of BikeExchange who are in attendance. Mr. Andrew Ryan, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Gregg Taylor, Nonexecutive Director, Ms. Liz Smith, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Ryan McMillan, Group CEO, Mr. Carl Ferrara, Group CFO, Emily Austin, Ms. Annie Scott, and Adrian concern of a Automic share registry.



Ms. Pia Rasal, Company Secretary. Also present today are our auditors, Jane Fischer, and Mr. Gery Bicos of Deloitte tumasu. The agenda for today's meeting will be as follows. I will provide the Chairman's Address after which we will proceed to the formal matters to be