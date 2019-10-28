Bega Cheese Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 11:45PM GMT

Maxwell Roberts - Bega Cheese Limited - Alternate Director



A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome along to the Bega Cheese Annual General Meeting. I should introduce myself. We've got Barry laid up, but I'm Max Roberts in Barry's place and chairing Bega at the moment.



This meeting has been -- is being broadcast and is also being webcast as well. And it also has one of the most difficult lecterns I've ever come across. Every time you try to get to your focus through the glasses, the page changes. Anyway, we'll work through that.



As we have a quorum, I will declare the meeting open. And when you registered this morning, you'll have received an admittance card. For shareholders and proxy holders who are voting, you should have received a yellow voting card. If you're a shareholder who is not voting, you'll receive a blue card. And if you're a nonshareholder, you will receive a red card. Yellow cardholders will be able to vote for or against resolutions and ask any questions they wish relating to the business of the AGM. Blue cardholders will be able to ask questions but not