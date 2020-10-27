Bega Cheese Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Financial Year 2020 Bega Cheese Annual General Meeting. Bega Cheese virtual -- we are holding this virtual meeting due to COVID-19 and associated restrictions. As we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting open. Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the notice of meeting and online virtual AGM guide. Both documents are also available to view and download at the bottom of your screen.



I appreciate that some shareholders may have to leave before the conclusion of the meeting. I, therefore, formally open the poll on resolutions and encourage shareholders to submit their written questions online. Questions will be moderated for relevant and duplication and read to the meeting. I will then respond to requests for each item of business or where a relevant ask either the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, Company Auditor or one of my fellow directors to respond.



All polls will remain open until the conclusion of today's meeting. At today's meeting,