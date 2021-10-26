Bega Cheese Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bega Cheese Limited Annual General Meeting Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Barry Irvin, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome to Bega Cheese's Virtual Annual General Meeting. We are holding this virtual meeting due to COVID-19 and associated restrictions. As we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting open.



Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the Notice of Meeting and online virtual AGM guide. Both documents are also available to view and download at the bottom of your screen.



I appreciate that some shareholders may have to leave before the conclusion of the meeting. I, therefore, formally open the poll on resolutions and encourage shareholders to submit their written questions online now.



Questions will be received in either written form or by telephone, moderated for relevance and duplication and communicated to the