Half Year 2022 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. Delighted to have you here for us to report our first half results for the financial year 2022. Very pleased to be speaking to both long-term shareholders and new shareholders. It is -- it has been a very interesting time, we could put it that way, in terms of the period of time we've been living in ANZ with the execution of what was the largest transformation of -- that Bega Cheese has ever done in terms of the purchase of Lion Dairy & Drinks, which we now refer to as Bega Dairy and Drinks.



So in the context of an extraordinarily challenging period around COVID-19 and significant changes in the business, we would like to report our financial results for this first half. As you would expect, with the purchase of Lion Dairy & Drinks,