Half Year 2023 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us.



For those that are following on in the presentation, I will guide you to which page that we're on. And I suppose in saying that, the opening slide or the introduction slide for myself is clearly one that emphasizes that wonderful portfolio of brands that we have. And while the first half of the year certainly had its challenges, and one of those was indeed dealing with the significant step change in the farm gate milk pricing and other inflationary costs, and getting those reflected in the Australian market. And as we said at the full-year results and at our AGM, that lag de-causes a reasonable amount of challenge in the first few months of this year. But pleasingly, which the team will talk about a