John de Vries - Black Rock Mining Ltd - MD & CEO



Thank you, everybody. Just a brief update on Black Rock Mining. Black Rock Mining is a Tanzanian-based graphite developer. And we have the Mahenge Project.



A little bit about who we are and what matters to us. We use the motto, simply better. And what we're really trying to do with that is to simplify the project. So it is a straightforward run through to execution. It's a straightforward run to financing. In the idea of simplifying the project, it really has support us as we take the project forward.



A couple of key points about this. We have POSCO onboard, has now 13% shareholder. And POSCO comes onboard, and it validates our product. POSCO is a globally significant anode producer. And what we're able to do with that is then leverage ourselves further into the value chain.



Company at the moment's cashed up. We've got a bit over AUD30 million in the bank having been into capital markets last year. So we're well funded to take the project into construction.



A little bit about people, about who we are. Our