Full Year 2019 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Blue Label's Financial Year-end Results for May 2019. After quite a challenging 12 months, I guess there were certain divisions that really performed well inside Blue Label, and there were certain divisions that obviously underperformed, and of course, leading to certain write-offs and decrease in our headline earnings, which obviously I'll touch as we go on.



I think what is really important is where to from here. And that is a clear focus, a clear vision of what we need to do as Blue label. And that is, from a Cell C perspective, obviously, conclude the transactions that are busy going and are progressing well.



From a Blue Label perspective, back to basics of what we really do well, and I'll touch on that in great detail as we go. And then, of course, you might have read the SENS yesterday about the sale of some noncore assets that will not affect our core trading at all but will reduce our debt and increase our overall cash, which will give us