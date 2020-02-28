Half Year 2020 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Blue Label's Results for our interim ended 30th of November 2019. Some of the highlights for the 6 months. Our revenue is up 12% to ZAR 30.3 billion, including the gross amount generated on PINless electricity, ticketing and gaming. Our gross profit increased 10% to ZAR 1.2 billion. Our GP margin improved from 9.75% to just over 10.5%. Our informal market penetration grew 59% to 27,000 traders.
Gross electricity revenue earned up 14% to ZAR 11.4 billion. HEPS increased from a negative ZAR 0.175 to just under ZAR 0.40. That is, of course, excluding Cell C. Our core HEPS increased by ZAR 0.57 to ZAR 0.432. Our sale of our handset 3G book division is obviously complete, as we announced and our BLM sale is largely complete.
Moving on to SA distribution and mainly focusing our product performance. Our revenue increased 5% to just on ZAR 16.5 billion, including PINless. And our product mix continues to expand with more gaming, money transfer services and
