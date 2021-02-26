Half Year 2021 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Blue Label's unaudited results for the 6 months ended 30th of November 2020. Our highlights and our key performances, significant investment made into our IT infrastructure, which Mark will touch on more in detail just now, significant investment into our distribution channels, our product development and improved customer service.



I know the big question on everyone's mind is the Cell C recap. We can tell you with confidence that the Cell C recap is on track. I know that in the past, we have missed many dates that we have indicated to the market, but we are confident that we are heading in the right direction, and that the Cell C recap will take place in a time frame that will be indicated to the market very shortly. Our gross revenue, if you include PINless, as you know, that we have told you, is up 7% at ZAR 32.4 billion for the 6 months. Our gross profit margin up to 11.87%. And I think something that I'll touch a little bit more on as we go, but the cash