Q2 2022 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Blue Label Telecoms presentation of its unaudited results for the 6 months ended 30th of November 2021. During this half, we have achieved some significant milestones as we proved to be resilient during an economically difficult period, while at the same time, we already faced the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19. Despite this, the group continued to generate cash, and back to basics, as announced last year, remain our strategic focus as we simplify our portfolio and revert to our core business.



We continue to make significant investments in product development, IT infrastructure and digitization, and these results show that this investment has paid off. Our revenue, including the gross amount generated on PINless top-ups, electricity, ticketing and gaming grew by 12% to just over ZAR 36 billion, equating to an increase of $223 million, 20% on gross profit. Gross profit margins increased from 11.87% to 14.93%.



When referring to our financial highlights