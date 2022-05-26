May 26, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Brett, over to you.



Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Excellent. Hello, everybody. I'm not sure who is on the line and who's not on it because I have to come in on my phone, so I apologize.



So I think what we'll do is, I'll just give you a high level, and then I'm going to open it up immediately to questions. I think that would be the easiest and the quickest.



But when we met with you a couple of months ago, we told you that there are going to be -- sorry everybody, please could you put your phone on mute?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Christopher (inaudible), who else, can you please put your -- your phones and your computers on mute? You can continue.



Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



So basically, we told you there will be 3 announcements in order to finish this long journey of the