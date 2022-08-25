Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Blue Label Telecoms presentation of its audited results for the year ended 31st of May 2022. I will commence my presentation with a brief outline of our operating environment, share some highlights of our financial performance, our strategic execution and operational