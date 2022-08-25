Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Brett Marlon Levy
Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director
* Dean Alan Suntup
Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Financial Director & Executive Director
* Mark Steven Levy
Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Myuran Rajaratnam
Metal Industries Benefit Funds Administrators - Analyst & Portfolio Manager
=====================
Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Blue Label Telecoms presentation of its audited results for the year ended 31st of May 2022. I will commence my presentation with a brief outline of our operating environment, share some highlights of our financial performance, our strategic execution and operational
Full Year 2022 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...