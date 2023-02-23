Half Year 2023 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our unaudited results for the 6 months ended 30th of November 2022. With our group's performance continue to exceed expectations in spite of a global economical difficult and uncertain period, on the local front, the first 6 months of this financial year was characterized by disruptions in energy supply, increase in electricity and fuel prices, rising interest rates and growing inflation. Whilst all of these factors constrained consumer spending, our ability to contain the cost of our services and products, the significant growth in our distribution network, supported by our in-house technology innovation and digitization resulted in increases in gross revenue by 9% and in gross profit by 13%.



The effective growth in group revenue amounted to ZAR 3.1 billion. However, it's only the gross profit earned on PINless top-ups, prepaid electricity, ticketing and gaming are recognized as revenue. On imputing the gross revenue