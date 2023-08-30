Full Year 2023 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the presentation of our audited financial results for the year ended 31st of May 2023. There can be no doubt that 2023 has been one of the most difficult and challenging periods, not only for us as a group, but also for our consumers, our business partners, our suppliers and the communities within which we operate.



This period was marked by escalated market volatility, increased inflation, growing interest rates and higher levels of load shedding. All of these factors resulted in contracted consumer confidence and spending. And while all these macroeconomic conditions impacted directly and indirectly on our business and strategy, our group successfully navigated a very complex and challenging operating environment by increasing our gross revenue generator by 6% from ZAR 72.3 billion to ZAR 76.9 billion. This impacted positively on an increase in group gross profit by 19%.



Operationally, we also noted a 17.6% growth in the number of