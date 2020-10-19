Beacon Lighting Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Tracey Hutchinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Financial Controller & Company Secretary
Good Morning. My name is John Whittington, and I am a volunteer company monitor for the Australian Shareholders' Association.
Questions and Answers:Tracey Hutchinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Financial Controller & Company Secretary
Mr. Chairman, congratulations on a strong performance in difficult times. How has the company performed relative to the Australian lighting market in this time? In other words, has the company's market share increased, decreased or stayed the same?
Glen Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - CEO & Director
We'll cover that later.
Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman
Yes. I think we'll cover that - John, was it?
Tracey Hutchinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Financial Controller & Company Secretary
Yes, John.
Ian Robinson<