Feb 18, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Erica. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ian Robinson, and as the Chief Executive Chairman of the company, I would like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group's results presentation for the first half ending the 27th of December 2020.



With me today on the teleconference is our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs. In a year like no other, the group has been able to achieve outstanding results. Our appreciation goes out to our customers for their support and our teams for their incredible adaptability and willingness to embrace change. The year has seen a new found love for the home. A redirection of spending on