Mar 06, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Fred Robertson - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to all to the financial results presentation for the year ended December 31, 2023. Brimstone is very proud to have you with us, and we welcome you all.



To give you an overview of our results of 2023, I must tell you and remind us all that Brimstone is the longest black-owned and managed company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We listed in 1998, three years after our formation in 1995. Our shares are broadly held by fund managers, our community, and even 8% of our shares are held internationally.



We remain true to our philosophy of being profitable, empowering, and having a positive social impact despite extremely difficult business and economic environment: high unemployment; the SA consumer is under huge pressure in an elevated inflation environment; high interest rates; weak rand; load shedding, as we all know; deterioration of infrastructure, in road, in rail, and ports. Our infrastructure is just not working well. Our ports are not working and