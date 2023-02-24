Half Year 2023 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Arno Becker - BSA Limited - Interim CEO and CFO



Good day and welcome to the half-year presentation of BSA Limited. My name is Arno Becker. I'm the interim Chief Executive Officer of BSA, and will take you through the half-year results.



Before we start, I'd like to do an acknowledgment of the country. We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land in which each of you are living, learning, and working from today. We pay respects to the elders past, present, and future, and recognize their continuing connection and contribution to the land and waters. We would like to extend this respect to any First Nations people here today.



Moving on to slides 2 and 3 of the presentation to give a brief overview of our continuing business. Our business has evolved over the past nine months, and we have made a concerted effort to focus on our core business. I will shortly go through some of the initiatives we undertook to achieve this. The focus on these slides is our continuing operations where BSA as a leading provider of telecommunications and utilities infrastructure services in Australia.

