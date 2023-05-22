Full Year 2023 Balwin Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Steve Brooks - Balwin Properties Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Steve Brooks, the CEO of Balwin Properties. Welcome to this pre-recorded presentation of our results for the financial year ending February 28, 2023.



For today's presentation, I'll take you through the operational overview before handing over to Jonathan Bigham, our Chief Financial Officer, which will run through all the financial numbers, followed by Raaziq Ismail, who will unpack the very encouraging performance of the annuity income businesses. Finally, I will touch on the groundbreaking work we've been doing on sustainability as well as our plans for the immediate and medium-term future.



From an operating perspective, we continue to experience strong demand for our partners during the year with 2,788 apartments sold and recognized in revenue during this period. This performance speaks to the resilience of the Balwin brand and our product. Considering the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, we continue to negotiate. 870 apartments were pre-sold for future years. I'll provide some more context