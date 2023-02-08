Half Year 2023 BWP Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BWP Trust Half Year Results Investor Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Wedgwood, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Michael James Wedgwood - BWP Trust - MD & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing into our half year results webcast. Firstly, I'd like to acknowledge that this meeting is being held on the traditional lands of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. BWP Trust acknowledges the traditional owners of country throughout Australia. We've released to the ASX this morning our half year results announcement, our half year report and the presentation slides, which we'll go through now before taking questions. Andrew Ross, our Head of Property; and David Hawkins, our Head of Finance, are also on the call and will be available to answer any specific questions at the end of the presentation.



I'll now turn to Slide 6, which summarizes the half year