Half Year 2020 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Justin Samuel Walter - Capitol Health Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Capitol Health Half Year Presentation this morning from myself, Justin Walter, the Managing Director, and I have with me, Marcell Judkins, our Chief Financial Officer.



So we'll get straight into the deck and move to the executive summary. So just running through each key achievements and the highlights for the half year. With our revenue confirmed solid organic growth while reshaping the portfolio for increased profitability. We've seen an increase in revenue of $8.2 million, representing 11% growth year-on-year. Our net debt remains at $44.5 million, which allows for the purchase of FSR to remain under our covenants of 2x the net debt ratio at a Board level. We continue our dividend policy with an interim dividend declared at $0.005 per share fully franked. In the half year, we had a further investment in Enlitic and continued support for that product development and eventual rollout through our business. And excitingly as well, we opened up our Cranbourne Greenfield, which is going