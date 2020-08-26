Full Year 2020 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, all, and thank you for joining our investor call this morning with the release of the end of year results for Capitol Health. My name is Justin Walter, the Managing Director of Capitol.



Before I get into the end of the year results today, I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank and acknowledge a lot of work that's gone into the company over the last few months as we navigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, I'd like to knowledge several groups for their efforts, including the clinicians at the clinics for their leadership, in particular, the reception staff who have fallen the brunt of the changes that need to be done at our clinics to keep not only themselves safe, but also the patients safe and adopt the new guidelines and