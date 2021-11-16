Capitol Health Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Andrew Demetriou - Capitol Health Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andrew Demetriou, and as Chair of Capitol Health Limited, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company.



To ensure that shareholders and their representatives can attend the meeting safely, this meeting is being held virtually. We may experience some time lag, and this may cause some delay in your questions or comments coming to our attention. If you experience any technical issues, please call +61 (3) 9415-4024 for assistance. At this meeting, shareholders will be able to participate, ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times whilst the meeting is in progress.



The Company Secretary has advised that a quorum is present, and as the time is now 11:00 a.m., I declare the meeting open.



I'm joined through the webcast today by my fellow Directors: Firstly, Mr. Justin Walter, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Richard Loveridge, Nonexecutive Director; Ms. Laura McBain, Nonexecutive Director; and Dr. Kevin Shaw,