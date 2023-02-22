Half Year 2023 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Justin Walter, CEO. Please go ahead.



Justin Samuel Walter - Capitol Health Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. I have Craig Bremner, our CFO of couple of Health with me this morning. and we will talk you through the slide deck that's up on the board for our half year results. This result indicates the work of many within the company to deliver our strategy. This strategy that's well in truly in the implementation phase now, in particular, has delivered a modernization of our fleet of clinics nationally across the company. And what by that I mean in the last 3 years, have closed 10 smaller (inaudible) clinics of small-scale and opened up 9 greenfield (inaudible) clinics, which represents close to 15% of our whole fleet of clinics nationally, totally modernizing it, making a bit for purpose in the go forward for the company.



