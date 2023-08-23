Full Year 2023 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Justin Samuel Walter - Capitol Health Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you and welcome all for joining our call this morning. Joining me is Craig Bremner, our Chief Financial Officer of the company. It was a challenging year, FY '23 and well navigated by all our staff and teams at the clinics. So I also thank them in particular for their work to deliver the results of FY '23.



I will refer you to our presentation and the slides. Both Craig and I will speak to these slides this morning, and I'll commence with Slide 4, which is the FY '23 results summary.



It's pleasing to see the revenue continue to grow in the company, both through organic growth of 4.7% year-on-year, but also through inorganic growth with the acquisition of FMIG, which is performing strongly to our expectations. And when you go across and