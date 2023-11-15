Capitol Health Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Demetriou - Capitol Health Limited - Chairman & Non-Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Andrew Demetriou [on behalf of] Capitol Health Limited. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the company. We may experience some time lag, and this may cause some delay in your questions or comments coming to our attention. (Event Instructions)



At this meeting, shareholders will be able to participate ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times whilst meeting is in progress. The company is pleased to advise that a quorum is present at the time of day 11:30 AM. I declare the meeting open.



I'm joined today by my fellow directors, Mr. Justin Walter, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Richard Loveridge, Non-Executive Director; Ms. Laura McBain, Non-Executive Director; And Dr. Kevin Shaw, Non-Executive Director.



Also I present Mr. Craig Bremner, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Melanie Leydin, Company Secretary and Mr. Anneke du Toit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu by external auditor. Anneke has recently completed fifth years as