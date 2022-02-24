Half Year 2022 Comms Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Comms Group's half-year FY22 results webinar for the period ending December 31, 2021. Presenting today is Comms Group's Chief Executive Officer, Peter McGrath; and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Beale. (Operator Instructions) Peter, I'll now pass to you.



Peter McGrath - Comms Group Limited - CEO & MD



Okay, thank you. Good morning, everyone. We are going to run through the half-year presentation now. The agenda is shown on the screen. We're going to give a quick introduction to the company. We are often asked about what we do as a company. So a quick introduction. We'll jump into financial highlights, the business update strategy and outlook.



In terms of the Comms Group at a glance, really we see ourselves as being a leading business-focused provider of cloud communications, unified communications and managed IT and cloud services to businesses, and I would emphasize the addition of cloud services. So we are providing both cloud communications and cloud services to businesses.



We have four key product areas