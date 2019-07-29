Full Year 2019 Credit Corp Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

Thomas Beregi - Credit Corp Group Limited - CEO & Company Secretary



Welcome to Credit Corp's 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. I am Thomas Beregi, the CEO of Credit Corp. Our objective is leadership of the credit-impaired consumer segment. We define our market as people who've had trouble with credit, most having defaulted on a previous credit obligation. We operate in very competitive businesses, and 3 competencies are critical to our success. We must have superior analytics and discipline because our business is all about pricing and managing risk. Our operations must be strong to compete. We must be sustainable and compliant to deliver on our promise to our debt sale clients, other stakeholders and the community. This ensures that our business can continue.



Applying these competencies, we target to deliver strong earnings growth into the future while producing an acceptable return, which we define as a return on equity in the range of 16% to 18%, and we do so with a conservative financial structure. We have strong metrics and approaches for each of these competencies across our 3 businesses.