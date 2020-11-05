Credit Corp Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Donald Evan McLay - Credit Corp Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Credit Corp Group and our first virtual AGM. I wish to welcome all shareholders joining us either via the Lumi online platform, via the teleconference or watching via the webcast. I thank you for joining us in these most unusual of times and trust you are all safe and well.



The Lumi platform enables shareholders and proxies to ask questions and submit votes. In addition, shareholders and proxies accessing the AGM via the teleconference will also have the opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) I also hope that this new mode of undertaking the AGM is a smooth experience for you and facilitate strong engagement and participation.



As we have a quorum present, I declare the meeting officially open. I am Donald McLay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Corp Group Limited, and in accordance with the company's constitution, I am the Chairman of the meeting. I will now ask the Company