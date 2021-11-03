Credit Corp Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Eric Richard Dodd - Credit Corp Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Credit Corp Group Limited and our second virtual AGM. I wish to welcome all shareholders joining us via either the Lumi online platform or watching via the webcast. I thank you for joining us and trust you're all well.



The Lumi platform enables shareholders and proxies to ask questions and submit votes. I hope that this mode of undertaking the AGM is once again a smooth experience for you and facilitate strong engagement and participation.



As we have a quorum present, I declare the meeting officially open. I'm Eric Dodd, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Corp Group Limited, and in accordance with the company's constitution, I am Chairman of this meeting.



I will now ask the Company Secretary, Mr. Thomas Beregi, to advise whether we have any apologies.



Thomas Beregi - Credit Corp Group Limited - CEO & Company Secretary



There were no