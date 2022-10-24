Credit Corp Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Eric Richard Dodd - Credit Corp Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome to the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Credit Corp Group Limited. I am Eric Dodd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Corp Group Limited. And in accordance with the company's constitution, I am also Chairman of this meeting. Today's meeting is being held both in-person and online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. Online attendees can watch a live broadcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and to submit votes.



I thank you all for joining us and trust that you're safe and well wherever you are. I'd like to acknowledge and pay my respects to the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which I'm speaking to you from today. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which each of you are working from today. I'd like to pay my respects to the oldest past, present, and emerging.



As we have a quorum