Full Year 2021 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the City Chic Collective Fiscal Year '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Phil Ryan, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Morning all, and thanks for joining us this morning. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO of City Chic, and I'm joined today by Munraj Dhaliwal, our CFO. This morning, I'm going to talk through what was a great year for CCX, given the market conditions in the pandemic. Munraj will talk about financials, and I'll come back to discuss the outlook.



In what was an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for reasons I don't need to outline, we've managed to grow our revenue by 32.9% and our EBITDA by 59.6%. And these growth numbers are of a strong result in FY '20. I've been a CEO now during a pandemic longer than I was outside one. And from this, I've learned to be reactive and nimble, and we have found a way to continually grow despite the market conditions.



It is