City Chic Collective Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Michael Graham Doveton Kay - City Chic Collective Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael Kay, and I'm the Chairman of City Chic Collective Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, which, for the second year running, will be entirely virtual. We thank you for your participation in this virtual format.



Please bear with us if there are any technical glitches today as with some participants joining online via webcast and some via telephone, we understand you may experience a slight delay in transmission for which we apologize in advance. If we experience any significant technical issues, however, then depending on the number of shareholders affected, we may be required to seek a short recess or even an adjournment. And if this occurs, we'll advise you accordingly and provide information on our investor website and via the ASX as appropriate.



I know there is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open. And I'd like to introduce the directors and other officers of the