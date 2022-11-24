City Chic Collective Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Michael Graham Doveton Kay - City Chic Collective Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael Kay, I'm the Chairman of City Chic Collective Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'm very pleased to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. This is our first physical meeting since the COVID pandemic required us, like many companies, to hold 2 years of virtual meetings, and we're very pleased to see some shareholders have managed to join us today in person.



For those who have not been able to join us, a webcast of this meeting is available to watch live and will also be accessible after the meeting concludes by following the link on our Investor Relations website. I note there's a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



I'd like to introduce the directors and other officers of the company. Phil Ryan, on my right, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. And beside him, our independent nonexecutive directors, Megan Quinn, Neil Thompson and Natalie McLean. Peter McClelland, our Chief Financial