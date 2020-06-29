Cadence Capital Limited - Special Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Wayne Davies - Cadence Asset Management Pty Ltd. - COO



Hi, everyone. Thank you very much for your time for joining us today. As Karl suggested, we've got the whole team here. We've got Karl, myself, and Jackson and Charlie. Already, we've received numerous questions here from you.



Questions and Answers:

- Cadence Asset Management Pty Ltd. - COOSo I'm going to kick off with the first question that we received. And the question was asked, would Cadence consider increasing the daily buyback to close the NTA gap and further increase shareholder value? Karl, if you want to?- Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty LimitedHi, everyone. And obviously, before I even start answering any questions, apologies for not being able to see you in person. I think we said about 18 months ago, we were going to start seeing everyone in person and obviously, the events of coronavirus and COVID-19 have prevented us from even traveling to meet you in person. But