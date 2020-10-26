Cadence Capital Limited - Special Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / NTS GMT

Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the September quarterly update for Cadence Capital Limited. For the financial year-to-date, the fund has returned 13.2% against the ordinary accumulation index, which is up around 1.1%.



I think the significant outperformance that we've experienced has been delivered both on new and existing positions and both on domestic and international stock.



So it's been a combination of different exposure that's delivered a significant outperformance. As I'm sure you are aware, the global markets have recovered now from that period of a massive fall in the markets around March due to the first signs of COVID.



And then, of course, the quick recovery and then from then on the gradual recovery to where we find ourselves now. I think it's fair to say there's been a fair bit of water under the bridge since the beginning of this calendar year 2020. We have, as we've indicated in previous webcast, but importantly, to remind our shareholders, we have scaled out