Nov 25, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT
Karl Peter John Siegling - Cadence Capital Limited - Chairman and MD of Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 15th Annual General Meeting for Cadence Capital Limited. I'd like to thank all the shareholders for attending today, and in particular, to welcome you shareholders who may be joining us for the first time.
My name is Karl Siegling, and I will be chairing today's Annual General Meeting. I'm joined by fellow Directors: James Chirnside; Wayne Davies; and Jenelle Webster. I'm also joined by portfolio managers, Charlie Gray and Jackson Aldridge, who will be assisting in today's presentation and taking you through some of our more detailed stock picks. Also joining us today for any questions regarding the company's financial statements is Chris Chandran from Pitcher Partners, our company auditors.
Our agenda today will begin with a prerecorded investor presentation. And following this presentation, we will move back to a live environment where we will look to answer any questions you may have either typed into the Lumi platform that we're using or
Cadence Capital Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 25, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...