Full Year 2021 Centuria Industrial Reit Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. I am Jesse Curtis, Centuria Industrial REIT's Fund Manager. I'm delighted to present CIP's full year FY '21 results presentation today. It's been a successful year for CIP. We've achieved significant leasing across the portfolio, which supports long-term income, and we secured large-scale strategic acquisitions, which builds on our portfolio quality. Financial year '21's strong performance resulted in growing the portfolio to nearly $3 billion across over 60 assets, inclusion in the S&P/ASX 200 Index and FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Index and delivery of 2 FFO guidance upgrades throughout the year.



CIP remains Australia's largest listed domestic pure