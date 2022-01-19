Centuria Industrial Reit Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Roger William Dobson - Centuria Industrial REIT - Independent Chairman of Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Roger Dobson and I'm a Director and the Chairman of Centuria Property Funds #2 Limited, the responsible entity of the Centuria Industrial REIT, which I'll refer to as CIP or the fund. I've been appointed to Chair this meeting.



On behalf of the Board of Centuria Property Funds #2 Limited, which I'll refer to as CPF2L, I would like to welcome you to this meeting of securityholders of CIP. It is now just after 10:30 a.m. I confirm that the quorum requirements for this meeting have been satisfied, and I declare this meeting of CIP securityholders is now open.



To minimize the health risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held virtually. I regret that we're unable to meet the securityholders personally today, and I look forward to securityholders being able to be present at future meetings.



In attendance virtually today are my fellow directors of CPF2L, Natalie Collins, Jennifer Cook and Peter Done. Also