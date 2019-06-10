Q1 2019 Cleopatra Hospital Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cleopatra Hospital Group First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



I now hand over to your host, Mr. Khaled Sadek. Sir, please go ahead.



Khaled Essam Ahmed Sadek - CI Capital Research - Sector Head of Consumer and Healthcare



Thank you. Good day, everyone. This is Khaled Sadek from CI Capital. Thank you for joining Cleopatra Hospital Group 1Q '19 Results Conference Call. I would like to welcome with us on the call today from Cleopatra management, Dr. Ahmed Ezzeldin, the CEO of Cleopatra, who is also joined by Mr. Khaled Hassan, the CFO; and Hassan Fikry, IR Director.



I will now hand over the line to Dr. Ahmed to start with an overview on the results, and then we will open the floor for Q&A.



Dr. Ahmed, please go ahead.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Khaled, for organizing the call. Good morning/afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining our call for