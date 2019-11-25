Q3 2019 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Hatem Alaa - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Consumer and Healthcare



Hello, everyone. This is Hatem Alaa from EFG Hermes, and welcome to the Cleopatra Hospitals Group 3Q 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm pleased to have on the call today Dr. Ahmed Ezzeldin, the company's CEO; Dr. Ahmed Gamal Eldin, CFO; and Mr. Hassan Fikry, Corporate Strategy and IR Director. I'll now hand over the call to management for a quick presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Hatem. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you again for joining us on our call today for the third quarter 2019 results. On the call with me today, we have my colleague,