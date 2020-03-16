Mar 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cleopatra Hospitals Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I will now give the floor to your host, Mr. Michel Said. Please go ahead, sir.
Michel Said - CI Capital Research - Junior Analyst
Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. This is Michel Said from CI Capital Research team. We are pleased to be hosting today Cleopatra's 2019 full year results conference call. From the management team, we have with us Dr. Ahmed Ezz, Group CEO; Mr. Ahmed Gamal Eldin, Group CFO; and Mr. Hassan Fikry, Group Corporate Strategy and IR Director. As usual...
Ahmed Ezz El-Din - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO & Director
Hello? Hello?
Hassan Ahmed Hassan Fikry - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Corporate Strategy & IR Director
Hello?
Ahmed Ezz El-Din - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO & Director
Hello? Hassan?
Q4 2019 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...