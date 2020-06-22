Jun 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Hello and welcome, everyone, to the Cleopatra Hospitals Group First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call hosted by Beltone Financial. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the floor to Aly Adel, Head of Health Care Coverage at Beltone Financial.
Aly Adel - Beltone Securities Brokerage S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst
Thanks, [Am].
Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is Aly Adel from Beltone Financial. I would like to welcome you all to Cleopatra Hospitals Group 1Q '20 Results Conference Call. From Cleopatra, we have with us CEO Dr. Ahmed Ezz El-Din; CFO Ahmed Gamal Eldin; and Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Manager, Hassan Fikry.
As usual, the conference call will begin with a presentation on the quarter highlights and will then be followed by a Q&A session. I will now hand the call to Dr. Ahmed.
Ahmed Ezz El-Din - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO & Director
Thank you, Aly. Thank you, [Am], for hosting the call. Let
Q1 2020 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...