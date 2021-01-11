Jan 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Hatem Alaa - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Consumer and Healthcare



Hello, everyone. This is Hatem Alaa from EFG Hermes, and welcome to Cleopatra Hospitals Group (sic) [Cleopatra Hospital Group] conference call to discuss the Alameda Group acquisition. I'm pleased to have on the call today from the company, Ahmed Badreldin, Chairman; Dr. Ahmed Ezz El-Din, CEO; and Hassan Fikry, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Director.



I'll now hand over the call to management for presentation. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ahmed Adel Badreldin - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Chairman of the Board



Okay. I'll kick off. Thank you very much, everyone, for joining us on this call. Hassan, if we can move to the first slide.



So on this slide, we'll just recap CHG's mission and values. For us, it's all about the patient. We put our patients first by providing high-quality health care with a focus on patient safety and quality of outcomes while enhancing the quality of life of our patients.



The journey for us with