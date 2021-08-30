Q2 2021 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ahmed Moataz - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to the Cleopatra Hospitals Group CHG 2Q '21 Results Conference Call hosted by Beltone Financial. (Operator Instructions).



I now give the floor to Aly Adel, healthcare analyst of Beltone Financial. Aly? Aly, you're mute, unmute.



Okay. It seems that Aly has disconnected. So in the meantime, we have with us CHG management, we have Dr. Dr. Ahmed Ezz El-Din; and Ahmed Gamal Eldin; and Hassan Fikry. Please go ahead and start the presentation.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you Ahmed very much and very much, and thanks to Beltone and Aly as well. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. Thank you very much for joining our earnings call for the second quarter of 2021, which will reflect our results for this quarter and the first half of the year.



With me on the call, my colleagues, Mr. Ahmed Eldin, our Group's CFO; and Mr. Hassan Fikry, our Corporate strategy and